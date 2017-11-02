WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington restaurant is offering a special $5 “Moscow Mueller” drink every time special counsel Robert Mueller indicts an associate of President Donald Trump.
The Bird DC promoted the offer on Twitter Wednesday and added the hashtag “#muellertime.”
The drink’s name is a play on the popular Moscow Mule, a beverage made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. Mueller is investigating potential links between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.
In August, The Bird DC announced all happy hour drinks would be $4 any time Trump fires a White House official.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead