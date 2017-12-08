YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A 56-year-old Dayton man has been sentenced to up to life in prison for killing his sister-in-law last year.

James Hamrick was convicted in September of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and destruction of evidence in the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Toni Marie Davis at her Dayton home on April 28, 2016.

Lyon County sheriff’s deputies found Davis’ body in a remote location three weeks later along with a small caliber handgun they say Hamrick had hidden.

Hamrick was sentenced in Third District Court in Yerington on Monday.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye said Thursday he’ll have to serve a minimum of 25 years before he’s eligible for parole.