WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Contractors are ending the daytime closures on the Business Interstate 40 Improvement Project.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that the contractor doubled its shifts over the last month, accelerating the work from 45 days to 16 days to aid drivers. The news release said the work was spurred by incentives and weather conducive to the construction.

The contractors will resume nighttime only closures of the inside lanes along a portion of Business Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday. They also will continue the up-and-over nighttime traffic pattern along eastbound Business I-40 at Peters Creek Parkway, as needed for preliminary work on the Business 40 Improvement Project.

Nighttime lane closures will occur through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.