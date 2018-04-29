LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” is the winner of five Daytime Emmy trophies, including for best drama series and lead actor James Reynolds.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” won the trophy for best morning program at Sunday’s ceremony.

“The Talk” was honored as best entertainment talk show, while “The Dr. Oz Show” received the award for informative talk show.

Wayne Brady won as top game show host for “Let’s Make a Deal,” while Steve Harvey was honored as best informative talk show host for his show, “Steve.”