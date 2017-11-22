WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says it’s suspending its search for a 70-year-old West Bath man who has been missing for several days.
Authorities say Edward Berrett has not been seen or heard from since the evening of Nov. 17. The warden service says the search encompassed a total area of five square miles.
The service says water areas will likely be searched in the future depending on weather conditions. Marine Patrol Officers and local law enforcement personnel will continue to keep watch in the area during routine patrols.
Police ask that anyone with information about Berrett’s location call the Gray Regional Communication Center at 207-657-3030 or Sagadahoc County Police dispatch at 207-443-9711.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say