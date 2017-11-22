WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says it’s suspending its search for a 70-year-old West Bath man who has been missing for several days.

Authorities say Edward Berrett has not been seen or heard from since the evening of Nov. 17. The warden service says the search encompassed a total area of five square miles.

The service says water areas will likely be searched in the future depending on weather conditions. Marine Patrol Officers and local law enforcement personnel will continue to keep watch in the area during routine patrols.

Police ask that anyone with information about Berrett’s location call the Gray Regional Communication Center at 207-657-3030 or Sagadahoc County Police dispatch at 207-443-9711.