BOSTON (AP) — A pair of daylight shootings in Boston has left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Investigators do not believe there is any connection between the incidents which occurred less than 30 minutes apart on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot in the Roxbury neighborhood.

The second shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant at a busy intersection in Dorchester. Police say two people were wounded. One was in critical condition and the other had non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were reported.

Several schools in the area of the shootings were temporarily placed in “safe mode” to prevent anyone from entering the buildings while police searched for possible suspects.