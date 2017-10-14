DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is among several sites across the United States hosting weekend events aimed at providing food, clothing, health screenings and other services for homeless or low-income people.

The event dubbed Day of Dignity will be held Saturday at the Muslim Center Mosque and Community Center in Detroit. It’s organized by Islamic Relief USA, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit organization.

Organizers say attendees also can learn about agencies that can offer continued help. They say in a release that the aim is to “get them on a path of self-sufficiency.”

The events are designed to highlight the effects of poverty and income inequality and offer some relief to people of all races, religions and ethnicities.

Islamic Relief is running the events with help from local community organizations.