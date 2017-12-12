MIAMI (AP) — A Florida day care has shut down following the deaths of two toddlers a week apart from possible meningitis infections.
The Miami Herald reports that the YWCA Carol Glassman Donaldson Center Day Care closed Tuesday.
YWCA Miami director Kerry-Ann Royes says she decided to close the center as a precaution. The day care is located in downtown Miami next to Miami-Dade County’s main government building.
County officials say a 22-month-old boy died on Dec. 3. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before a doctor concluded it was meningitis. A 2-year-old boy died Sunday after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Lab tests should reveal whether either child contracted meningitis.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
Regulators and county officials say the day care won’t reopen until it’s cleared by the state.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com