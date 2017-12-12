Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida day care has shut down following the deaths of two toddlers a week apart from possible meningitis infections.

The Miami Herald reports that the YWCA Carol Glassman Donaldson Center Day Care closed Tuesday.

YWCA Miami director Kerry-Ann Royes says she decided to close the center as a precaution. The day care is located in downtown Miami next to Miami-Dade County’s main government building.

County officials say a 22-month-old boy died on Dec. 3. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before a doctor concluded it was meningitis. A 2-year-old boy died Sunday after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Lab tests should reveal whether either child contracted meningitis.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Regulators and county officials say the day care won’t reopen until it’s cleared by the state.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

The Associated Press