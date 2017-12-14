DENVER (AP) — A pharmacy services unit of dialysis provider DaVita Inc. has agreed to pay $63.7 million to resolve allegations that it improperly billed federal health care programs and paid illegal financial inducements to patients.

The Denver Post reports that the U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on Thursday, which resolves an investigation into the pharmacy services unit that specializes in serving patients with severe kidney disease.

The pharmacy provider was accused of billing federal health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid for medications that were never delivered or were returned unused, or for medications that didn’t comply with requirements. It also was accused of violating the federal anti-kickback statute by paying unlawful financial inducements to patients.

The justice department said DaVita Rx self-disclosed the allegations related to improper billing and unlawful financial inducements.

