TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s golf course is about to close in a move that officials say will save money and provide space for other recreational activities at the Tucson installation.
An announcement says the driving range and putting greens will remain open after the Blanchard Golf Course closes May 1 after 56 years of continuous operations.
The announcement attributes the closure “to significant financial losses over the past eight years” and cites decreasing use of the course and rising utility costs.
According to the announcement, money freed up by the closure will be spent on programs, equipment and facilities for airmen, civilians and families.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him