DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa.

The Quad-City Times reports that 74-year-old Norma Jean Adams pleaded guilty Friday to commission of an unlawful activity. She faces up to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date. In exchange for her plea, a first-degree theft count was dropped.

Prosecutors say Adams was using the name Norma LaMantia while serving as the executive director of the association, an Iowa nonprofit that promotes healthy, affordable school meals. A state audit found that she had misused at least $169,000 over a five-year period.

Court records show she has previous felony convictions in Scott County from July 1987 and Rock Island County in Illinois from March 2003.

As part of her plea, she agreed to $156,248 in restitution.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com