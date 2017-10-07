DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa.
The Quad-City Times reports that 74-year-old Norma Jean Adams pleaded guilty Friday to commission of an unlawful activity. She faces up to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date. In exchange for her plea, a first-degree theft count was dropped.
Prosecutors say Adams was using the name Norma LaMantia while serving as the executive director of the association, an Iowa nonprofit that promotes healthy, affordable school meals. A state audit found that she had misused at least $169,000 over a five-year period.
Court records show she has previous felony convictions in Scott County from July 1987 and Rock Island County in Illinois from March 2003.
Most Read Stories
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
- Seattle could spend a bundle defending itself, Kshama Sawant, in defamation suits WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- Longtime morning host Mitch Levy says he has parted ways with KJR after prostitution arrest
As part of her plea, she agreed to $156,248 in restitution.
___
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com