CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has won a $4.38 million lottery jackpot without even paying for a ticket.

The Iowa Lottery says Thursday that 52-year-old Chuck Anderson won the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing of the Lotto America game.

The lottery has been promoting Lotto America, which began in November, by offering free plays to random players who bought tickets in other games. Anderson qualified for the free ticket by buying a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star convenience store in Davenport.

Anderson’s Lotto America ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing. He didn’t check the results for a couple days and then had to examine them a couple times before believing he’d won.

Anderson opted to take a lump sum amount of $2.6 million.