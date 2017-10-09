DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — It took jurors only hours to find a Davenport man guilty in the 2016 fatal shooting of his parents.

The Quad-City Times reports that Scott County jurors deliberated less than three hours before finding 21-year-old Sean M. Freese guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued Freese shot 58-year-old Kevin Freese and 57-year-old Donna Freese with a semi-automatic rifle in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2016.

During the trial, jurors heard audio of a jailhouse call from Sean Freese to a friend in which he acknowledged shooting his parents in their bedroom, saying he “snapped” after an argument with them. He expressed being tired of his parents’ rules and treatment of him

Freese faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for Nov. 15.

