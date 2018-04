NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans say veteran NFL coach Dave McGinnis will return as color analyst for the 2018 season, paired again with the voice of the Titans, Mike Keith.

McGinnis started as a color analyst last year after 31 years in the NFL coaching ranks, including four seasons as head coach. He was with the Titans from 2004 to 2011.

The team said McGinnis will also be involved in other club digital and broadcast projects as well as community appearances.