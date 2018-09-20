AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A daughter of the late Godfather of Soul James Brown has died.

According to a news release from the James Brown Family Foundation, Venisha Brown died Wednesday at AU Health Medical Center in Augusta due to complications from pneumonia. She was 53 years old.

A songwriter and musician, Brown was active in the foundation and is remembered as “one who fully embodied the dance moves of her father,” who died on Christmas Day 2006.

The foundation says Brown’s family thanks everyone for their “prayers and telephone calls” but asked for privacy.

Funeral arrangements are pending but in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, a musical, instrumental, initiative year-round educational hub designed for the youth to discover their musical ability.