CATHANCE Twp., Maine (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old girl died when her father drove off the road and hit a tree.

The Bangor Daily News reports 45-year-old Christopher Stevenson was driving the car that hit a tree along Route 191 in Cathance Township on Thursday night.

Washington County deputies issued the Roque Bluffs resident a summons on a charge of operating after suspension. Efforts to reach Stevenson were unsuccessful.

Police say his daughter died at the scene and was the only other passenger. Police didn’t release her name.

Washington County Sheriff Deputy Chief Michael Crabtree said the crash is being investigated. It’s unknown where the girl was sitting in the car or what caused the 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis to go off the road.

Cathance Township is an unorganized community north of East Machias.