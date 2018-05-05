KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of folk artist Arlo Guthrie told Keene State College graduates to remain true to themselves as they get pulled in many different directions.

Nora Guthrie was presented an honorary doctor of humane letters degree Saturday for her contributions to preserving her father’s legacy and fostering an appreciation of folk music. She told graduates they are newborn adults who are being born into a world that will ask much of them but will bring great beauty and joy.

The college conferred 926 undergraduate degrees to 908 graduates, in addition to 32 graduate degrees.