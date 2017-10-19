BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A date has been set for the commissioning of a new U.S. Navy warship in Buffalo later this year.

The USS Little Rock commissioning committee received word Wednesday from the ship’s commander that the $360 million vessel known as a littoral combat ship will be commissioned Dec. 16 at Canalside on Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront.

It will be the first time in the Navy’s 242-year history that a new ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is home to three World War II vessels, including the USS Little Rock, a light cruiser commissioned near the end of the war.

The Little Rock was converted to a guided missile cruiser during the Cold War. Decommissioned in 1976, it was brought to Buffalo’s waterfront military park the following year.