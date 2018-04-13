PHOENIX (AP) — Court data shows that the eviction rate for central Arizona renters has increased from 2016 as a nationwide affordable-housing crisis continues.
According to court data, Maricopa County’s Justice Courts saw more than 25,000 eviction orders in 2017.
It was the fifth-highest total in county history and a 12 percent increase from 2016.
Some local experts and housing advocates think the jump may be due to a strong rental market with high demand and prices.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries 'slime ball'
The Arizona Republic reported Friday that Phoenix has become one of the worst cities in the country for low-income renters.
The average rental price the Phoenix area has gone up by about 20 percent since 2014.
Some affordable housing options have been replaced with luxury apartments.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com