PHOENIX (AP) — Court data shows that the eviction rate for central Arizona renters has increased from 2016 as a nationwide affordable-housing crisis continues.

According to court data, Maricopa County’s Justice Courts saw more than 25,000 eviction orders in 2017.

It was the fifth-highest total in county history and a 12 percent increase from 2016.

Some local experts and housing advocates think the jump may be due to a strong rental market with high demand and prices.

The Arizona Republic reported Friday that Phoenix has become one of the worst cities in the country for low-income renters.

The average rental price the Phoenix area has gone up by about 20 percent since 2014.

Some affordable housing options have been replaced with luxury apartments.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com