GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Data shows that Colorado coal production surpassed 15 million tons (14 million metric tons) last year, an improvement from 2016.
The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that data from the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety shows that statewide production in 2017 reached nearly 15.2 million tons, about 2 million tons (2 million metric tons) more than in 2016.
Arch Coal’s West Elk Mine, east of Grand Junction, produced nearly 5 million tons (5 million metric tons) of coal last year.
Peabody Energy’s Twentymile Mine in northern Colorado produced nearly 4 million tons (4 million metric tons) of coal that same year.
Other mines that experienced a production increase include Colowyo Mine in Moffat County, Deserado Mine in Rio Blanco County and Trapper Mine in Moffat County.
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com