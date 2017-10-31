ANNVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two new facilities for a data-processing company are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to a Kentucky region.

WYMT-TV reports that Senture opened two plants in eastern Kentucky on Monday. Senture chairman Bill Deaton says the company expects to house 150 people at the Annville facility in Jackson County and 700 people at the Williamsburg facility in Whitley County.

Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard says the plant will provide an economic boost, as the county has struggled with attracting stable jobs. Gabbard says the Senture plant in Annville has a five-year contract.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says new jobs mean residents won’t have to move out of the region to gain employment.

