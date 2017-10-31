ANNVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two new facilities for a data-processing company are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to a Kentucky region.
WYMT-TV reports that Senture opened two plants in eastern Kentucky on Monday. Senture chairman Bill Deaton says the company expects to house 150 people at the Annville facility in Jackson County and 700 people at the Williamsburg facility in Whitley County.
Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard says the plant will provide an economic boost, as the county has struggled with attracting stable jobs. Gabbard says the Senture plant in Annville has a five-year contract.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says new jobs mean residents won’t have to move out of the region to gain employment.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- You can’t get there from here: Seattle street work keeps customers from downtown Irish pub
___
Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/