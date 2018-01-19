DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — New data show Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds raised more money last year than all her gubernatorial challengers.

Details about the totals, required by Friday, show the Republican governor collected more than $3.7 million in 2017. She starts the new year with about $4.1 million available.

Fred Hubbell, a businessman seeking the Democratic nomination alongside six others, raised over $3 million in the same period and has $1.2 million cash-on-hand. Cathy Glasson, a union organizer in the Democratic race, raised more than $1.3 million and has more than $729,000 available.

Nate Boulton, a Democratic state senator seeking the party nomination, collected over $1 million and has a little over $481,000 cash-on-hand.

Ron Corbett, a former Cedar Rapids mayor challenging Reynolds in the Republican primary, raised more than $844,000 and has $578,000 available.