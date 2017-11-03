CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois climate experts say the state saw the tenth-wettest October since 1895 this year thanks to average statewide precipitation of nearly 5 inches.

Illinois state climatologist Jim Angel of the Illinois State Water Survey says that’s 1.7 inches above normal. The Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn had the largest monthly rainfall total at 15.0 inches. Several weather monitoring sites in northern and central Illinois reported snow Oct. 28, but most had flurries.

The statewide average temperature during October was 57.7 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal. The water survey says the first 21 days of October were about 7 degree above normal. The last ten days were 7 degree below normal. The coldest temperature recorded in Illinois last month was 19 degrees on Oct. 29 in Perry.