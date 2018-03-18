HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii has increased its collection of funds that inmates and parolees owe to their crime victims, creating a model experts say other states should follow.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Justice Center for the Council of State Governments says the state collected about 70 percent more from the offenders and made 40 percent more disbursements to victims from 2013 to 2016, mostly by focusing on improvements in policy, data collection and interagency coordination.

The Justice Center data says Hawaii in fiscal year 2016 collected nearly $367,000 from inmates and parolees, compared with $216,744 in 2013.

The agenda for a National Association of Attorneys General conference last month in Washington D.C., noted Hawaii had developed a national model for improving management of victim restitution.

