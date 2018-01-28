CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Preliminary data say Powder River Basin coal production fell to 75.5 million tons in the last few months of 2017, about a seven million ton drop compared to the final three months of the previous year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration show production at the 12 mines in northern Wyoming, however, rose to 305.3 million tons in 2017, a 6.3 percent increase compared to the year prior.

Wyoming Mining Association Executive Director Travis Deti says he believed Powder River Basin coal companies anticipated the numbers and could likely absorb the diminished demand.

The 12 mines provide the bulk share of the country’s coal supply.

