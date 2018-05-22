BALTIMORE (AP) — LifeBridge Health says an unauthorized person accessed a server through LifeBridge Potomac Professionals in Maryland in 2016.

The Baltimore Sun reports the health system began mailing letters to affected patients May 15. An investigation determined the server was accessed by the unauthorized person on Sept. 27, 2016.

The health system said in a statement that information potentially accessed may have included names, addresses and Social Security numbers in some instances.

The health system is offering credit monitoring and identity protection to any patients whose Social Security numbers were included but says it does not believe anyone’s information had been misused.