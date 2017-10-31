HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Three psychology professors at Dartmouth College are under criminal investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.
The Ivy League college said last week that the professors were put on paid leave and had their access to campus restricted due to allegations of serious misconduct.
The college later told authorities that it has received allegations of sexual misconduct. Based on that information, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday it will conduct a criminal investigation along with local, county and state law enforcement agencies.
The professors — Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen — did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- You can’t get there from here: Seattle street work keeps customers from downtown Irish pub