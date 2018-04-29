HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College says it’s halfway to its $3 billion goal for a fundraising campaign.
Officials say 78,000 donors over the past four years have contributed gifts of $1.5 billion in the “Call to Lead” program.
Trustees Chairman Laurel Richie described it Friday as “doubling down on our distinctive vision for what the liberal arts can deliver in a modern education.”
Dartmouth is now targeting women as it seeks to expand the influence of women’s philanthropy. The college set a goal of 100 women making gifts of $1 million or more.
The Call to Lead campaign will run through 2022 with a goal of funding several initiatives. Dartmouth raised $1.3 billion in its previous campaign, which ended in 2010.