HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — About 80 Dartmouth College faculty members have signed a letter pledging to make “structural and cultural changes” to protect against violence and discrimination following student allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment in one department.
Professors Brad Duchaine and Peter Ulric Tse of the Psychological and Brain Sciences Department wrote the letter. It was published Tuesday in The Dartmouth student newspaper.
Three members of their department left this year following sexual misconduct investigations. Dartmouth was sued last month for allegedly allowing the three to create a culture that subjected female students to harassment, groping and sexual assault. Dartmouth denied allegations it ignored complaints.
The letter invited professors’ signatures and pledged to “make structural and cultural changes to our community to improve protections against all forms of violence and discrimination, including protections for those who come forward.”
