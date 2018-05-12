HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — An annual celebration of Native American culture is expected to draw about 1,000 participants and spectators to Dartmouth College this weekend.

The college’s Native American Program and the student group Native Americans at Dartmouth have hosted an annual powwow since 1973. The free event is open to the public and is meant to allow members of the Dartmouth and local community to learn about Native American cultural activities.

This will be the second year the powwow will include a head person dance. Evan Barton, the event’s student co-chairman, says the head person identifies as two-spirt, a gender identity that embodies male and female in the same body.

Native American food, art, jewelry, clothing and crafts will be available from vendors Saturday and Sunday.