HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The president of Dartmouth College says the sexual misconduct allegations against three psychology professors do not involve anyone — including students — who participated in their research projects.
The attorney general’s office began a criminal investigation last month after learning about allegations involving professors Todd Heatherton, Paul Whalen and Bill Kelley. Authorities haven’t released any details, but New Hampshire Public Radio reports that college President Phil Hanlon sent a letter to students, faculty and staff this week clarifying that the allegations don’t involve research subjects.
Heatherton’s attorney has said the allegations are not related to his work at the school and the encounter in question took place outside of New Hampshire.
Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/