The criminal hacking group that took down Colonial Pipeline, causing debilitating fuel shortages on the East Coast, has said in a message that it is shutting down after facing pressure from the U.S. government.

“In view of the above and due to the pressure from the US, the affiliate program is closed. Stay safe and good luck,” the group said in a message sent Thursday to partners in its ransomware business, according to a blog post by Intel471, a cybercrime intelligence firm.

But some security experts warned the group may just be trying to take its money and run, collecting its ransoms and disappearing from public view as it faces increasing heat from the high-profile attack. While Colonial has resumed pipeline operations, service stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States were still reporting short supplies of gasoline on Friday.

“We have not independently validated these claims and there is some speculation by other actors that this could be an exit scam,” said Kimberly Goody, senior manager of financial crime analysis for Mandiant, a division of the cyber firm FireEye, in a statement.

DarkSide had indicated earlier in the week that it was caught by surprise by how disruptive its attack on Colonial Pipeline had been, issuing a statement that said it never intended that to happen.

“We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined goverment and look for other our motives,” the statement said. “Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society.”

DarkSide’s message about shutting down its service appears to have been sent to the group’s “affiliates,” or hackers that use its platform to carry out attacks, said Mandiant, which is helping Colonial investigate the attack and restore its systems.

In its message, DarkSide said it had lost access to its web infrastructure and payment server and would be shutting down its affiliate program.

The FBI declined to comment on whether the U.S. government had played a hand in shutting down DarkSide’s website. The DarkSide Leaks blog on the dark web has been down since midday Thursday.

“The simplest explanation is the operators think that things have gotten a little hot and have exited that brand name,” said Michael Daniel, president and CEO of Cyber Threat Alliance, an information-sharing non-profit. “And they’ll reconstitute themselves under some other name.”

Daniel, a former White House cyber coordinator in the Obama administration, added: “Not that I don’t wish it was the result of a government operation. But that seems unlikely in this situation, largely because it’s so soon.”

The FBI confirmed Monday that DarkSide was behind the ransomware hack on Colonial Pipeline.

DarkSide is a large “ransomware-as-a-service” company that operates a platform for other hackers, or “affiliates,” to use its services to attack companies. The hackers lock down computer systems so companies can no longer access them and demand a ransom to unlock them. Often, hackers will steal some data and insist on a second or larger ransom in exchange for not publishing the information online.

DarkSide’s website had a page of leaks containing data from targets that presumably did not pay the ransom. It also had a way for reporters and hacking victims to register It also offered discounts on ransom and online chats with support staff.