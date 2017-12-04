BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — With the turning of the calendar to December, anglers can once again take part in darkhouse spearfishing in North Dakota.

The season for northern pike and nongame species began Friday on most state waters and continues through March 15.

The Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that people who want to take part in darkhouse spearfishing must first register with the agency, and they must be properly licensed.

North Dakota residents who don’t have a fishing license may spear during the winter free fishing weekend Dec. 30-31, but they still need to register.

A list of North Dakota waters that are not open to darkhouse spearfishing can be found on the Game and Fish website .