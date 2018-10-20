JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Congo’s health minister calls it a “dark day” for everyone fighting the deadly Ebola outbreak after rebels shot and killed two medical agents with the Congolese army who had been assisting health officials.
The statement late Saturday says Mai Mai rebels surged from the forest and opened fire on the unarmed agents with the army’s rapid intervention medical unit at an entrance to Butembo city.
It is not immediately clear whether this is the first time health workers have been killed in this outbreak.
The ministry says the daytime attack appeared premeditated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Saudi government acknowledges Khashoggi was killed while visiting Saudi consulate
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- This major discovery upends long-held theories about the Maya civilization
- To defend Trump, conservatives smear journalist presumed dead
Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak is taking place in what health workers have compared to a war zone, with multiple rebel groups active in the region.
The number of confirmed Ebola cases has now reached 200, including 117 deaths.