DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Danville official says a tornado earlier this week caused $2.4 million of damage to the Virginia city.
The Register & Bee reports City Manager Ken Larking gave the estimate during a city council meeting Tuesday.
Larking says the damage includes $800,000 to public infrastructure and $1.6 million to private infrastructure.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado with winds of 110 mph (180 kph) touched down Sunday in the southside city. Storms also struck Lynchburg and Campbell and Amherst counties on Sunday, leaving significant damage.
Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com