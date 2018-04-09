DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal weekend shooting of a 25-year-old man by Danville officers.
State police said in a statement Monday that the man who was shot has been identified as Juan Markee Jones.
Danville police previously said the shooting followed a domestic disturbance call Sunday. According to a news release , officers encountered a man suspected of attacking a woman.
Police say the man ignored commands and drove into a nearby wooded area. Confronted again there, he exited the vehicle but refused to show his hands.
The news release says a Taser was deployed without success. The man then turned on the officers in a “threatening” manner, and officers fired at him.
No officers were injured.
State police will turn over their findings to a prosecutor for review.