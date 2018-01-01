HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
The National Weather Service reports Sidney recorded a temperature of minus 37 degrees (-38 Celsius) at 8 a.m. Monday. Havre, in north-central Montana, tied its record low for Jan. 1. at minus 32 degrees (-35 Celsius).
The wind chill index in the central Montana town of Jordan dipped as low as minus 58 (-50 Celsius) early Monday while Wolf Point was minus 56 and Glendive and Terry were minus 54. At those temperatures, exposed skin can suffer frostbite in 5 minutes.
Many other towns in northeastern Montana had wind chill readings between -42 and -47 Monday morning. The high temperature Monday in Malta and Harlem was forecast to be -15 (-26 Celsius).
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone