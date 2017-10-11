COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say 18 men, including five foreign nationals, have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and other financial crimes worth 440 million kroner ($70 million).
Police say 11 million kroner was seized from bank accounts, as well as 1.5 million kroner in cash, eight vehicles — described as “luxury cars” — and a large quantity of “valuable jewelry.”
Police say nearly 40 raids took place across Denmark and Germany following a lengthy investigation into an organized criminal network chiefly of people with a Pakistani background who are suspected of tax fraud. All the arrests were in Denmark.
No other details were immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
Police said Wednesday in a statement the investigation is continuing and those arrested would face a pre-trial detention hearing later Wednesday.