COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish citizen found guilty in South Africa of conspiracy to commit murder and pedophilia, among other charges, says his last-minute demand that he undergo a mental evaluation “is only to win time.”
Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid posted a video of Peter Frederiksen saying that “I hope I can avoid a sentencing by appealing and going through a mental investigation.”
Frederiksen made headlines in 2015 after frozen pieces of at least seven sets of female genitals were found at his South African home. He was accused of assault for mutilating several women.
Frederiksen, who denies wrongdoing, was found guilty Monday by a Bloemfontein court. On Tuesday the court agreed to his request for a mental exam and said his case has been postponed to March 12.
