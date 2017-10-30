PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence ballet dancer who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run over the summer has returned to the stage.

In June, Jordan Nelson was riding his bike when he was struck by a car and left with skull fractures and a broken clavicle. WLNE-TV reports doctors told Nelson he would never dance again, but he would not accept that as an answer.

Nelson says the first place he visited after being released was the dance studio. He says he continued to dance instead of undertaking physical therapy.

Nelson says he had to reteach himself and “rebuild from square one.” He says he’s stronger than ever.

The hit-and-run driver has not been caught.

