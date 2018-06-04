DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Western Connecticut State University has been locked down as police investigate an unconfirmed report of a person on campus with a gun.

In a tweet issued Monday, the Connecticut State Police said there is no active shooter and no shots have been fired.

State police say troopers, Danbury and WCSU police are on the scene at White Hall. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted there are “reports of an individual entering a building with a long rifle.”

Boughton says Danbury Public Schools and Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury will remain locked down as the police investigation continues.