Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle has given CinemaCon attendees a first look at his Neil Armstrong film “First Man” Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

The heart-pounding trailer shows Ryan Gosling as Armstrong feeling heavy with responsibility before his historic mission to the moon. The footage features him telling his children, and wife, that there is a chance he won’t make it.

Chazelle says he wanted to get to know the people who embarked on that incredible journey.

Gosling says it was a true honor to portray Armstrong. “The Crown” star Claire Foy plays Armstrong’s wife Janet.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

It is Chazelle’s first film after “La La Land,” which won him the best director Oscar.

“First Man” takes flight on Oct. 12.

LINDSEY BAHR