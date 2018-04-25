LAS VEGAS (AP) — “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle has given CinemaCon attendees a first look at his Neil Armstrong film “First Man” Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.
The heart-pounding trailer shows Ryan Gosling as Armstrong feeling heavy with responsibility before his historic mission to the moon. The footage features him telling his children, and wife, that there is a chance he won’t make it.
Chazelle says he wanted to get to know the people who embarked on that incredible journey.
Gosling says it was a true honor to portray Armstrong. “The Crown” star Claire Foy plays Armstrong’s wife Janet.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
It is Chazelle’s first film after “La La Land,” which won him the best director Oscar.
“First Man” takes flight on Oct. 12.