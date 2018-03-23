ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State highway officials say an overpass on the Glenn Highway was damaged by a semi moving a prefabricated structure.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy tells Anchorage television station KTVA that a truck belonging to Bighorn Enterprises was moving the structure Wednesday when it hit the overhead bridge at Eagle River.

The crash damaged the overpass, caused the highway to be shut down and forced a detour for thousands of commuters heading to Anchorage.

Bighorn Enterprises posted and later delated an apology on its Facebook page.

The company said the prefabricated structure was part of a temporary housing camp being moved to Seward in loads that were to be transported in a specific order.

The company says the load that hit the bridge was not the load it was expecting.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com