ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State highway officials say an overpass on the Glenn Highway was damaged by a semi moving a prefabricated structure.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy tells Anchorage television station KTVA that a truck belonging to Bighorn Enterprises was moving the structure Wednesday when it hit the overhead bridge at Eagle River.
The crash damaged the overpass, caused the highway to be shut down and forced a detour for thousands of commuters heading to Anchorage.
Bighorn Enterprises posted and later delated an apology on its Facebook page.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
The company said the prefabricated structure was part of a temporary housing camp being moved to Seward in loads that were to be transported in a specific order.
The company says the load that hit the bridge was not the load it was expecting.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com