COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A bicycle ferry that carries cyclists over a gap in an old Vermont railroad causeway across a section of Lake Champlain isn’t going to be running this year.
The causeway between Colchester and South Hero was heavily damaged by a storm earlier this month.
Officials from Local Motion, the organization that runs the 8-minute ferry for cyclists and pedestrians, says repairs to the causeway will require a major reconstruction project.
Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos says officials are hopeful the repairs will improve the infrastructure and a more sustainable bike ferry operation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
The May 4 storm caused the formation of sinkholes in the 4-mile-long causeway and structural damage to a bridge.
The town says preliminary repair estimates for the causeway and the bridge are $563,000.