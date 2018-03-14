SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Officials say flooding last month in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan damaged more than 2,000 homes.

The South Bend Tribune reports the update comes as communities collect information on flood damage to line up state and federal aid. Estimates include close to 600 homes damaged in St. Joseph County, Indiana; and more than 1,200 damaged in Elkhart County.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports officials in Berrien County, Michigan, have said about 100 properties had major damage or were destroyed.

Other parts of Indiana and Michigan also had damaging floods.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder have made dozens of counties eligible for additional resources to help deal with flooding. On Tuesday, Snyder requested the U.S. Small Business Administration conduct damage assessments for eight Michigan counties.