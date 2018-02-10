PINEY WOODS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have cleaned up a large amount of debris after a dam break occurred near the Rankin/Simpson County line.

Multiple media outlets report it happened late Friday at the five-acre pond on the Piney Wood Country Life School’s property just north of the front entrance. School officials say the dam failed and the pond was completely emptied.

Authorities say a wall of water rushed across all four lanes of U.S. Highway 49, leaving a large amount of debris covering the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

The 4- to 5-acre lake, constructed in the 1930s, was up to 20 feet deep. The breach is approximately 130 feet wide. Investigators from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are currently investigating the cause of the breach.