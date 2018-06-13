DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested on a misdemeanor gambling charge.

A Wednesday statement from the Dallas Police Department says Sgt. Latasha Moore was arrested by officers from the department’s Public Integrity Unit. She’s been charged with gambling promotion, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

A police spokesman declined to provide details on the case. A message left with the Dallas Police Association hasn’t been returned.