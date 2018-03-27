DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Police Department is launching a plan to recruit and retain more officers.

The Dallas Morning News reports that nearly 300 officers have left the Dallas police force over the past two years, with many finding higher paying police jobs in other cities.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall announced Monday she’s considering changing shifts to four, 10-hour work days a week. She says the change will boost morale by allowing officers to spend more time with their families.

Hall says she also wants to incentivize healthy habits by providing officers with discounted memberships at local gyms.

Recruitment has been difficult given the shrinking pool of applicants nationally.

Dallas police hope to hire 250 officers by the end of the fiscal year in September. They’ve hired 86 officers so far.

___

