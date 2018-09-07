Police intend to seek a manslaughter charge against a Dallas officer who shot and killed a 26-year-old man Thursday night when she entered his apartment near downtown, apparently mistaking it for her own.

“This is a very unique situation,” Police Chief U. Renee Hall said at an afternoon news conference. “We have ceased handling it under our normal protocol as an officer-involved shooting.”

Hall said that police are obtaining a warrant charging the officer, whom the chief declined to name until she is formally charged.

The chief said the officer’s blood was drawn to test for alcohol and drugs, and the Texas Rangers have been called in to conduct an independent investigation.

The unnamed officer wasn’t hurt in the 10 p.m. shooting at the South Side Flats at 1210 S. Lamar St., just blocks from Dallas police headquarters in the Cedars.

Police officials say she arrived at the complex after working a full shift and was still in full uniform when she entered the victim’s apartment, thinking it was her home.

The victim was identified as Botham Shem Jean, a native of the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia. A graduate of Harding University in Arkansas, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

“I have spoken to the Jean family,” Hall said. “We have reassured them that we are working diligently.”

But, Hall added, “Right now there are more questions than we have answers.”

Authorities have yet to fully explain how the situation escalated to the shooting, declining to comment on whether the officer mistook Jean for an intruder.

“I won’t go into that information right now,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas police spokesman. “We have not interviewed her. … We still have a lot to do in this investigation.”

Mitchell said that after the officer reported Jean was wounded, other police officers who responded administered first aid to him. Jean was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was placed on leave while the shooting is investigated with the Dallas County district attorney’s office.

According to the St. Lucia Times, Jean was the son of Alison Jean, who has supervised the island’s Department of Education, Innovation & Gender Relations as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure, Port Services & Transport.

Allisa Charles-Findley shared her grief online at the passing of her “baby brother,” saying she was just thinking about what to buy him for his 27th birthday later this month.

“Now I have to go pick out your casket,” she wrote on Facebook. “I love you with all of my heart. … Until we meet again my love.”

Jean’s uncle also paid tribute to the man Friday morning on Facebook.

“My heart goes with you my boy … never thought this day would come, wanted to be there for you always my boy … how can this nasty world take you away from me,” Earl Jean wrote.

Tracy Moore, a preacher who knew Jean from a Church of Christ Caribbean lecture series, told The Christian Chronicle that Jean was a powerful singer who always had “a spirit of joy that flowed from him.”

Harding University officials were mourning the beloved former worship leader at chapel services Friday morning, a university employee said.

“We’re all deeply grieved,” spokeswoman Jana Rucker said. “He was just one of those people who really stood out, with his voice and his leadership.”

Fellow Harding alum Romas Roberson said Jean’s leadership was missed at the private liberal-arts school in Searcy, Arkansas.

“He was a great guy who loved to smile, very positive leader for the young men that we had here,” Roberson said. “Everyone loved his voice!”

Sophia Pickle, 25, studied marketing at Harding and came to know Jean well, she said.

“He was amazing. He was wonderful. He was every good thing that you can imagine,” said Pickle.

Pickle remembered attending a Halloween block party with Jean during their stay at Harding.

“It’s a Christian school, so we weren’t allowed to dance, we weren’t allowed to drink or smoke,” Pickle said. “So at this block party, we just had coffee there, then he and I went to McDonald’s for milkshakes.”