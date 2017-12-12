SUNNYVALE, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district has canceled classes to try to prevent further cases of the flu as more and more students were absent because of illness.

Sunnyvale Independent School District officials announced Monday that Tuesday and Wednesday classes were canceled. The district has about 1,820 students and includes an elementary, middle school and high school, all located on the same site.

Superintendent Doug Williams says the district will be disinfecting while the students are out.

Districtwide attendance was just over 92 percent Monday. On a typical day, 97.3 percent of the district’s students attend school.

Williams says the elementary school had more absences than the middle and high school, but “as closely as everyone works and goes to school together” they felt like they had to shut down all three.